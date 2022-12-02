The CBI is offering a reward of Rs 1 lakh to find a absconding IRS officer

New Delhi (The Hawk): Santosh Kumar Karnani, an IRS officer serving as the Additional Commissioner of Income Tax in Ahmedabad, has vanished, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has offered a cash reward of Rs. 1 lakh for information leading to his location.

After the CBI conducted raids, Karnani—a defendant in a Rs 30 lakh alleged bribery case—went into hiding.

A Special CBI court has also issued an arrest warrant for him.

A total of 21 places, including the homes of the accused's family, were searched by the CBI during the course of the inquiry on the 19th and 21st of November. As a result, incriminating documents, items, and an investment of Rs 41,96,743 in the form of fixed deposits were found.

Searches have turned up documents, which are still being examined.

The accused hasn't cooperated with the inquiry.

Following this, the CBI filed a complaint with the appropriate court in Bhadra, Ahmedabad, and obtained a non-bailable warrant for his arrest.

"The CBI has announced a reward of Rs. 1 lakh, which would be awarded to any member of the public who provides credible information that results in his arrest. Posters advertising the reward have already been seen around town, according to the agency.

A motion for anticipatory bail made by the accused was rejected by the Special Court.

Sincere attempts are being made, according to the CBI, to find the fugitive accused.

Further research into the topic is ongoing.

(Inputs from Agencies)