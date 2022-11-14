The Assam government will construct a cutting-edge stadium in Kokrajhar

Guwahati (The Hawk): On Sunday, Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, announced that the state's Kokrajhar district would get a brand-new stadium.

The stadium will cost Rs 150 crore to build, according to the state government.

The stadium, according to Sarma, would help develop and identify the region's youth's sporting abilities.

The Chief Minister made a point of stressing the necessity of proper and meaningful rehabilitation for all those who were impacted by violence during the unrest of the Bodoland movement while attending the third triennial conference of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) at Chandrapara in the Kokrajhar district.

All communities in the Bodoland Territorial Region must put the painful memories of the past behind them and work together to usher in a new day and period of peace and advancement, he continued.

Sarma also gave high marks to the Bodoland Territorial Council currently in place, which is presided over by UPPL president and Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro.

Sarma cited BTR as an illustration of how a formerly turbulent region may change into one of the most peacefully run institutions, giving praise to Boro's leadership and the support of the general population from all ethnic communities.

He urged the UPPL leadership to keep up the good work and assured them of the Assam government's full support, including financial support.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister also went to Gossaigaon College's Golden Jubilee celebration.

