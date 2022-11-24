The Assam government approves tree-felling outside of forest regions

Guwahati (The Hawk): According to officials, the Assam government on Wednesday permitted tree-felling outside of forest regions in accordance with the Assam Trees Outside Forest (Sustainable Management) Rules, 2022.

According to State Minister of Tourism Jayanta Malla Baruah, 71 species of trees, including shade trees and commonly used/commonly grown tree species, will not require prior registration or prior permission to be felled, in contrast to the 11 exempted species under the previous regulations from 2002.

The issue of a transit pass is not necessary for the transportation of certain tree species.

A certificate of origin and online felling permit must be generated within 48 hours of application if the intended felling site is more than 5 kilometres from the closest forest.

The Minister said, "If it is not submitted by the deadline, it is presumed to be issued, providing all online application conditions are satisfied."

Additionally, if the felling authorization is not created within the allotted time for plantations within 5 km of the felling location, it will be assumed that it has been issued, according to an official statement.

The state cabinet decided to construct 2,000 Anganwadi centres throughout the state at its meeting on Wednesday.

According to Jayanta Malla Baruah, the state government will invest Rs 25 lakh to construct them.

The project will cost Rs 500 crore in total.

