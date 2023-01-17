Terrorism threats persist: India welcomes UN action again Pak-based LeT's Makki

New Delhi: India welcomed the UN Security Council's decision on Tuesday to name Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Abdul Rehman Makki a global terrorist. India said that terrorism remains a major threat in the region and also that UNSC sanctions are an effective approach to preventing such threats.

India will keep pushing for the international community to take serious, verifiable, and irreversible action against terrorism, according to External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi. "We welcome the decision of the UN Security Council's ISIL and Al Qaida Sanctions Committee to list Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki, who is also the brother-in-law of LeT leader Hafiz Saeed," Bagchi said in response to questions.

Bagchi stated that Makki had held numerous leadership positions within LeT, including fundraising for the orgnisation. "Threats from terrorist organisations in the region remain high and listings and sanctions by the UNSC, are an effective tool to curb such threats and dismantle terror infrastructure in the region," Bagchi said.—Inputs from Agencies