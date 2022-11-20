Telangana is hit by a cold wave, with temperatures below 10 degrees C

Hyderabad (The Hawk): Telangana is experiencing a cold wave, with certain areas of the state recording a minimum temperature of less than 10 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

For the districts of Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtiyal, Rajanna Sircilla, Medak, and Sangareddy, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange-code warning.

The coldest place on Sunday was Sirpur (U), in the Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district, with a low of 7.3 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Satwar, Sangareddy, was 7.5 degrees Celsius.

Ramalakshmanpalle in the Kamareddy district recorded the lowest temperature, 7.6 degrees Celsius, according to the Telangana State Planning Development Society. Nyalkal (8.1 degrees Celsius), Marpalle (8.2 degrees Celsius), Neradigonda (8.3 degrees Celsius), Kotgiri (8.3 degrees Celsius), and Bela were next (8.3-degree Celsius).

The coldest temperature ever recorded in Greater Hyderabad was 11.7 degrees Celsius in Patancheru.

Cold winds coming from North and Northeast India were to blame, according to the met office, for the drop in mercury.

Even throughout the day, Hyderabad's outer suburbs experienced a coolness in the air.

Isolated locations in the northern districts of Telangana are anticipated to have minimum temperatures that are 2-4 degrees below average, according to the IMD.

Over the following two days, isolated southern districts may get light to heavy rain or thundershowers.

