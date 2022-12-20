Telangana girl kidnapped; incident caught on CCTV

Hyderabad (The Hawk): An 18-year-old girl was abducted by unidentified males in Telangana's Rajanna Sircilla district on Tuesday, and a CCTV video of the incident has since gone popular on social media. The incident happened in the Chandurthi mandal village of Moodepalle.

The girl is seen being dragged toward the car and shoved into the back seat by one of the kidnappers, who had knotted a towel to cover his face. The kidnappers shoved the girl's father away after he intervened to save her, and then sped off with the victim.

The girl's father is then spotted departing on a motorcycle to pursue the car a little while later. But his attempts were in vain. Later, he reported the incident to the police. The girl is being rescued by special personnel, according to the police. To find the automobile, the investigating officials searched CCTV footage from the nearby highway.

The girl's family believes that K. John, a young person from the same village, was involved. The suspect and the girl eloped, according to the villagers, a year ago. The girl's family filed a complaint with the police, who then booked the suspect under the POCSO Act because the girl was a minor.

The accused and the girl were subsequently transported by the police to the village, but they had not since crossed paths. Her marriage to a different man was recently arranged by the girl's family.

(Inputs from Agencies)