Telangana Congress leaders arrested for protesting war room police raid

Hyderabad (The Hawk): In response to the party's call for a protest over the police raid on the office of party strategist Sunil Kanugolu over disparaging posts about Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, police in Telangana placed numerous Congress leaders under house arrest on Wednesday.

Police made preemptive arrests of the leaders in response to the opposition party's call for protests at all mandal headquarters.

In response to the police raid on the party war room in Hyderabad, the Congress had instructed the cadres to hold demonstrations at every mandal headquarters and torch images of the chief minister.

Senior leaders Mallu Ravi, Rohin Reddy, S. Harivardan Reddy, and Mohammed Ali Shabbir were put under house arrest.

On Tuesday night, Cyberabad Cyber crime detectives conducted a raid at Sunil's office in response to accusations that the location was being used to post posts with disparaging information about TRS.

Manickam Tagore, a Telangana-based Congress MP and party official, claimed that the Sunil-led Telangana Congress war room had been searched. He claimed that five of the professional partners had been unlawfully and without a warrant detained. He alleged that data was stolen from 50 computers that the police had taken away.

The contentious posts for which War Room was searched were shared by Tagore on Twitter. The chief minister of Telangana was dared to arrest him.

He already denounced the police's tyranny and made it plain that they wouldn't be intimidated by these threats.

K. C. Venugopal, general secretary of the Congress, claimed that the Cyberabad police's seizure of Sunil Kanugolu's office was an obvious attempt to repress dissent. "Its goal is to dismantle the Telangana Congress war room, which is currently in full swing. We will keep fighting the Telangana CM and his family's corruption no matter what, he tweeted.

A. Revanth Reddy, the head of the state Congress, claimed that the fact that the Cyber police are terrorising the personnel at the Congress war room shows just how afraid KCR is of Congress.

A He remarked that it was ironic that KCR, his son, and his daughter had all just been lecturing about democracy and free expression.

On Tuesday night, four to five plainclothes police officers entered the business and ordered the employees to turn off their cell phones. Senior leader Shabbir, Mallu Ravi, and other people arrived at the scene after learning about this and questioned the police officials. They were informed by one of the policemen that five FIRs had been filed for making offensive statements.

The Congress leaders asked that the police turn over the FIRs because they wanted to know who the complainants were.

