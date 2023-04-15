  • Today is: Sunday, April 16, 2023
Technical issue forces IndiGo flight to return to Delhi

The Hawk
April15/ 2023

New Delhi: A mechanical issue forced a Saturday afternoon return to Delhi for an IndiGo flight that had left for Bagdogra.

A source claims the plane returned to Delhi from Bagdogra because of technical difficulties, while IndiGo claims the plane just turned around.

A technical problem was identified by the pilot, who asked to do a U-turn. The plane made a safe landing, and now it's getting checked out. "An additional aircraft was made available to transport passengers to Bagdogra," IndiGo said in a statement.—Inputs from Agencies

