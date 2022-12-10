Taylor Swift will make her directing debut with an original screenplay

Los Angeles (The Hawk): With her debut as a feature film director, singer-songwriter-hitmaker Taylor Swift plans to "enchant" (pun intended) the audience.

According to Variety, she has written an original screenplay that will be made by the Academy Award-winning production company behind "The Shape of Water" and "Nomadland." Landing the project from one of the most successful bands in the world is a coup, but other crucial information, including a plot and casting, are being kept under wraps until a later date.

"Taylor is a storyteller and artist of a once-in-a-generation calibre. It is a genuine thrill and privilege to cooperate with her as she starts on this exciting and fresh creative path," stated Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield.

For her work on "All Too Well: The Short Film" and "The Man," Swift just made history by being the first solo artist to ever win two best director honours at the MTV VMAs, according to Variety. Swift is the only female musician to have won album of the year three times and is an 11-time Grammy winner. Swift's tenth studio album, "Midnights," was released in October.

The 14-minute "All Too Well: The Short Film," which Swift wrote and directed, was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and Tribeca Film Festival in 2022.

Swift has also performed in films, including "Valentine's Day," "Cats," and this year's "Amsterdam" by David O. Russell. Swift only had minor appearances in the latter two movies, which were infamous flops.

