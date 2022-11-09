Tata Motors loses Rs. 898.35 cr. in the second quarter

Chennai (The Hawk): Results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022, have been released by Tata Motors.

As opposed to a net loss of Rs 659.33 crore for the same quarter the year prior, the company reported a net loss of Rs 292.59 crore for the period under review. However, the company's overall revenue climbed by 35.23% to Rs. 15141.84 crore for Q2FY23 from Rs. 11197.32 crore for the same quarter the year before.

The company reported a net loss of Rs. 898.35 crore on a consolidated basis for the quarter under review as opposed to a net loss of Rs. 4415.54 crore for the same quarter the year prior. However, compared to the same quarter last year, the company's overall revenue climbed by 29.57% to Rs. 80649.88 crore for Q2FY23 from Rs. 62245.73 crore.

