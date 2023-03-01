Tamil Nadu appeals HC judgement allowing RSS march to SC

New Delhi: The government of Tamil Nadu has appealed a decision by the Madras High Court allowing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to hold a march in the state, and the Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case on March 3.

Senior attorney Mukul Rohatgi, representing the state government, argued before a bench consisting of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha that the petition required an immediate hearing because the march was set to begin on March 5.

"I am asking for a Friday hearing," the senior lawyer added.—Inputs from Agencies