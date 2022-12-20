Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission's new chief is Justice Elango

Chennai (The Hawk): On Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu government selected Justice Raja Elango, a former judge on the Madras High Court, and attorney Kannadasan as members of the state human rights commission.

The selection committee meeting, presided over by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, was conducted at the Secretariat where the decision was made. M. Appavu, the speaker for the assembly, attended the meeting as well.

Justice Elango had previously held positions at the Telangana High Court and the Andhra Pradesh High Court. In the past, he served as Tamil Nadu's public prosecutor.

Advocate Kannadasan is a native of Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu. He has more than thirty years of legal experience in civil, criminal, and human rights cases and is a specialist in issues relating to prisoner rights. From 2006 through 2011, he worked as a public prosecutor in human rights matters.

(Inputs from Agencies)