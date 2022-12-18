Taking lead to tackle Climate change is an opportunity for India: Union Minister

Silchar (The Hawk): According to Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Dr. R K Ranjan, India can significantly contribute to the global effort to combat climate change.

On Sunday, he added, on the eve of a programme at Assam University in Silchar, "India has the opportunity to take the lead in containing climate change at a time when the globe is struggling from a food and energy crisis in the post-Covid situation."

Ranjan remarked, "India has a fantastic opportunity to showcase its vibrant culture to the rest of the world under the incisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Additionally, our prospects for commerce and national security are favourable at the moment."

Additionally, he asserted that India is now participating more actively in both the SCO and the G-20.

"Around 200 G20 activities will take place across the nation, and it is now our chance to promote our work and culture. The Prime Minister has urged citizens to take part in moving India ahead "Added he.

The Union minister referred to India as the "mother of democracy," "In our nation, democracy has existed for a very long time. The kings and rulers relied on the advice of the wise men and village elders when making decisions. We must present the world with India's vibrant democracy."

He listed a number of indigenous goods from the Northeast in the context of this region. He stated, "In the similar way, every single region of the northeast may come out with their own products," using the examples of tea in Assam and polo in Manipur.

Dr. R.K. Ranjan said the Act East Policy was, "It is a development strategy for the communication and infrastructure sectors. This is an opportunity that the northeastern states must seize. The northeast used to be referred to as an enclosed land. However, the entire northeast has transformed into a place of connectedness as a result of the Prime Minister's true commitment to the region and his vision. States ought to profit from the fact that businesspeople and investors are now prepared to make investments here."

