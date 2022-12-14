Taapsee contacts the director of 'Blurr' after watching 'Section 375'

Mumbai (The Hawk): Actress Taapsee Pannu, whose recently released streaming movie "Blurr" is garnering a lot of favourable reviews, "badly" wanted to collaborate with filmmaker Ajay Bahl, who is known for films like "B.A. Pass" and "Section 375."

Director Anurag Kashyap previously said of Taapsee, "She's known for pursuing projects with potential and bringing them together." Examples include "Badla," "Dobaaraa," and "Blurr." The actress requested that Ajay work on "Blurr" as the director while she served as the co-producer through her co-producer Vishal Rana.

She spoke to IANS about the same and said, "One of those filmmakers I really wanted to work with was Ajay Sir. After watching "Section 375," I remember sending him a message expressing my admiration for his talent and skill. As a co-producer on "Blurr," I advised Vishal to get in touch with Ajay Bahl and crossed my fingers that he would agree to helm the film."

She continued by saying, "I have contacted directors whose work I enjoy so many times, but not every time it results in a film. Due to the fact that I am now a producer, this was the first time I was able to accomplish it. He was my top option for this kind of movie, so I'm really delighted he approved of it."

The movie tells the tale of a woman named Gayatri (played by Taapsee), who learns of the premature death of her blind twin sister. She then struggles with her own vision as she attempts to solve the murder's riddle.

Despite the film's heavy plot, Taapsee's co-stars helped her maintain her composure by giving her some rest and preventing her from becoming overwhelmed by the emotional impact of her role and her responsibilities as a producer.

She informed IANS, "Gulshan Devaiah and the rest of the actors, in my opinion, were the ones who helped it feel lighter for me. Because I was the producer in addition to playing this dual role, they actually helped me calm down while I was performing stressful things in front of the camera."

Since there was so much tension on camera, she continued, "I really wanted some joyous moments off screen, and Gulshan and my supporting actors did help me bring about that off the camera."

When asked what sensibility she had to consider while producing "Blurr," she responded, "Since firsts are always exceptional, all I wanted was a high calibre movie. You'll never get another opportunity to be "the first," so when people talk about your first movie, they should keep it in mind for a long time."

"Time is the most valuable commodity in good art. I thus wanted people to remember this movie decades from now. Given that it was my first production, that was all I was focused on "She added that.

