TN protests the SL Navy's arrest of fishermen

Chennai (The Hawk): The arrest of 11 fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy sparked a protest by fishermen in Myladuthurai, Tamil Nadu.

On Wednesday, the fishermen were detained on suspicion of violating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). Additionally, their mechanised boat was taken away.

On December 18, the fishermen set out from Karaikkal port, along with the boat's owner S. Rajkumar.

Of the 11, five are from Myladuthurai and six are from Karaikkal.

A fisherman who was present at the demonstration, Senthilanthan, told IANS that the fishing boats from Tamil Nadu do not purposely enter Sri Lankan waters; rather, they do so because of bad weather and unforeseen natural circumstances.

Leaders of the fishermen's associations have also asked the chief ministers of Puducherry, N. Rangasamy, and Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin, to become involved in the situation.

The fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have been transported by the Sri Lankan Navy to the fishing port of Kankesanthurai, where they are in the care of a regional fishing inspector.

The 11 fisherman will be brought in front of the neighbourhood magistrate court.

The two Chief Ministers have also been asked to intervene on behalf of the fishermen who have been detained by the Sri Lankan Navy in order to secure their release as well as the release of the fishing equipment and the mechanised boat.

