TN firework explosion kills three, injures five

Chennai (The Hawk): In the Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu, three persons, including an old woman, perished on Saturday after firecrackers kept in their home exploded. The blast also seriously injured five other people.

Three of the injured were reportedly in critical condition when they were admitted to the Namakkal Government Medical College.

Police in the Namakkal district are looking into what caused the explosion that happened in the morning. It should be mentioned that the state's Namakkal, Sivakasi, and Virudhunagar regions produce close to 75% of the firecrackers produced nationwide.

According to the authorities, the firecrackers, which were kept in the home for the New Year's celebrations, accidently caught fire, causing explosions that resulted in the deaths of three persons, including an elderly woman.

(Inputs from Agencies)