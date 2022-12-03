TN district plans to plant 6L tree saplings in 6 hours, setting a new world record

Chennai (The Hawk): In order to increase the district's level of greenery, the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu will plant six lakh tree saplings over the course of six hours.

The action is probably going to earn the neighbourhood a Guinness World record.

Medicinal plants, fruit-bearing trees, and rainforest trees are among the saplings that need to be planted.

To do this, the district administration is working with the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Tamil Nadu Forest Department, and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) Department.

On 1,017 acres spread across the Dindigul district's Oddanchatram and Idayakottai taluks, the six lakh seedlings would be planted. Five lakh tree saplings have already been planted in the district, block by block.

Students from the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University will complete the preliminary tasks, such as pre-cultivation tasks. With the assistance of the Waterworks Department and Forest Department of Tamil Nadu, the district administration has already installed borewells and other infrastructure.

The effort is intended to expand the district's green cover and is a continuation of the five lakh saplings that have previously been planted, Dindigul District Collector S. Vishakan told IANS.

Along with the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University and HR&CE Department, the district's Forest Department is actively involved in the procurement of the saplings.

'The goal is to plant six lakh seedlings in six hours and this is to generate awareness on the impact of trees and how it reverses climate change,' Dindigul District Forest Officer S. Prabhu told IANS. In the future, the area will be home to a dense forest that will shelter a variety of species.

Idukottai panchayat has been given the duty of caring for the trees, according to the forest officials.

(Inputs from Agencies)