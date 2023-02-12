TDP leader Lokesh promises to bring down fuel prices

Amaravati: Nara Lokesh, the party's national general secretary, said on Sunday that he was confident the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) would form the government again in Andhra Pradesh. He also said that the party would lower the prices of diesel and petrol.

It was in the Gangadhara Nellore Assembly segment when Lokesh, on his padayatra 'Yuva Galam,' spoke with an autorickshaw driver. The TDP leader asked the cab driver how much diesel cost and was told Rs 95.39 a litre. To Lokesh's question of "how come you are getting it for a lesser price," the driver responded that he fills the fuel in Tamil Nadu because of his proximity to the border

"It is certain that the TDP is going to come to power again and the taxes on fuel will be reduced to control the prices and there will be no need for you to cross the state border to fill uel to your vehicle," Lokesh told him.

Later, at Eedigapalle, representatives from the Gouda community met with Lokesh and presented him with a memorandum detailing the issues they'd been having. In response, Lokesh assured them that his party, the TDP, is dedicated to the well-being of the toddy-tapper community and that all necessary actions would be taken once the TDP returned to power.

He also promised to take measures for construction of roads and also extend financial assistance and subsidies to them through the BC Welfare Corporation. "Our sole aim is this psycho should go and cycle should come back," Lokesh said.

"My mike may be grabbed from me but my voice can not be choked. The people are my strength. I always raise my voice against this atrocious rule," he said while addressing people at KM Puram of Karvetinagaram.

Lokesh pointed out that other leaders had gone on padyatras in the State before him. He asked why problems were only being made for him when he started his journey. "My campaign vehicle and sound system have been seized while my mike was grabbed from me by the police. But the police can not choke my voice and I will raise my tone even if there is no mike," he said.—Inputs from Agencies