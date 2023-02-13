New Delhi (The Hawk): As part of the ongoing “Swastha Mann, Swastha Ghar” campaign launched last year to enhance awareness surrounding healthy living, Health Melas will be organized on 14th of every month in 1.56 lakh Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centre (AB-HWC) across the country. Activities like Yoga, Zumba, Teleconsultation, Nikshay Poshan Abhiyan, Non-Communicable Diseases screening and Drug Distribution, Sickle Cell Disease screening will be undertaken as part of these countrywide health melas.

In sync with this, a Cycle Event will be organized on 14th February 2023 at all AB-HWCs in the form of Cyclathon, Cycle Rally or Cycle for Health to promote and enhance awareness surrounding physical and mental well-being and environment friendly conveyance.

In Delhi, a Cyclathon will be organized with the theme, ‘Cycle for Health’ at Lady Hardinge Medical College. An area in the premises of the hospital will be dedicated as a Cycle Stand.

Giving a shout out to all health and cycling enthusiasts, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya urged all citizens to participate in the mega cycling event at their nearest AB-HWC.

"Cycling is one of the best ways to keep our body healthy, fit & active.”

“Ride as much or as little, as long or as short as you feel, but ride!", Dr Mansukh Mandaviya stated. “Swastha Mann, Swastha Ghar” is a year-long campaign from November 2022 to October 2023. It will promote the theme of Health and Wellness to commemorate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM). This is in line with the new National Health Policy, 2017 that focuses on preventive and promotive healthcare and the Fit India Movement, 2019 which aims to make fitness and healthy living an integral part of our daily lives.