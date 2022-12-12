Sushil Modi highlights the shortage of rupee 2000 notes in RS

New Delhi (The Hawk): Sushil Modi, a member of the BJP, brought up the subject of the shortage of Rs. 2000 notes throughout the nation in the Rajya Sabha and claimed that the notes were being hoarded as black money. He demanded that the Center provide further information.

According to Sushil Modi, this denomination should be eliminated in order to combat black money.

Nirmala Sitharaman, the finance minister, stated in February that the banks had not received any directives to halt the issuance of Rs 2000 currency notes.

At a meeting with the heads of PSU banks, she stated, "As far as I know, no such direction has been given to the banks (on discontinuing the issue of Rs 2000 notes).

The Minister made his remarks in response to rumours that ATMs would be adjusted to phase out Rs. 2000 notes and that the largest cash denomination would be gradually removed from circulation while still remaining legal tender.

(Inputs from Agencies)