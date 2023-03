New Delhi: On Sunday, Justice Pritinker Diwaker will take the oath of office as chief justice of the Allahabad High Court from Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

Judge Diwaker was appointed by President of India Droupadi Murmu to serve as chief justice of the Allahabad High Court effective as of March 24, 2023.

Up to this point, Justice Diwaker served as the court's acting chief justice.—Inputs from Agencies