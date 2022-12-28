  • Today is: Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Menu
States & UTs

Sub-inspector elopes with schoolgirl in UP

The Hawk
December28/ 2022

Lakhimpur Kheri (The Hawk): The Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh has been rocked by reports of a police sub-inspector eloping with a schoolgirl.

It is reported that Jogendra Singh, who is employed as the chowki in-charge in Palia, eloped with the girl two days ago.

Singh was demoted for failing to notify higher-ups about his continued absence from work. In Lucknow, the girl's father filed a complaint in this respect, identifying the police officer.

Sources claim that Singh had become friends with the girl and was frequently seen with her.

(Inputs from Agencies)

Categories :States & UTsTags :Sub-inspector, elopes, schoolgirl, Lakhimpur Kheri,
Related Post
Most Commented
    Gallery Index

      Copyright © thehawk.in