Students in K'taka suspended for kissing and hugging at a public event

Bengaluru (The Hawk): On Thursday, it was revealed that two students were suspended for kissing and cuddling at a book release event that Opposition leader Siddaramaiah attended.

Due to the fact that the boy is a Muslim and the student is a Hindu, the situation has taken a racial turn. The incident became a social issue after it was posted on social media.

The Hindu radicals allegedly threatened the boy's life with "love jihad" claims. They are interrogating the boy about his relationship with the Hindu girl.

The administration of a private college complained to the Belthangady police station after the situation took a communal turn and urged that individuals running online campaigns against the students be punished.

According to the college, both students were expelled from the institution after they learned about the occurrence. When opposition leader Siddaramaiah visited a book release celebration in Belthangady town last week, sources claim that the students engaged in romantic activities.

The Hindu campaigners, however, claimed that the institution merely suspended the Hindu lady student. Further inquiry has been launched by the police.

(Inputs from Agencies)