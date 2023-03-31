Students From Classes 1-8 To Get Promoted To Next Class Without Examinations

Lucknow: All UP students from classes 1-8 studying in the schools under the Basic Education Council will be promoted to the next class without examinations, said a notification released by the Secretary, Basic Education Council.

According to the order, the promotion of any student from class 1 to 8 in the academic session 2022-23 will not be stopped in all council schools and recognized schools run under the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council.

They will be given admission to the next class as per the rules.

Apart from this, instructions have also been given to distribute report cards of students on the basis of annual examinations and evaluations.

It is worth mentioning that under the Right to Education Act, there is a provision to promote children from class one to eight to the next class. They cannot be failed under any circumstances.

In the order issued by Pratap Singh Baghel, Secretary, of Basic Education Council, it has been said, "The promotion of any student from classes 1 to 8 will not be stopped in the academic session 2022-23 in council and recognized schools run under the council."

In this way, lakhs of children in the state will be promoted to the next class. In this regard, Director General School Education Vijay Kiran Anand said, "The state government has no retention policy. According to this no child will fail. This order is in accordance with the same RTE Act. It is implemented every year and this year also orders have been issued regarding not failing any child as per the rules. Its objective is to encourage the children by promoting them to the next classes along with providing them uninterrupted quality education to ensure their all-round development."

According to the order, the marks will be given by converting the full marks and marks relative to 100 marks. Regarding the confusion among the teachers about the report card, he has said that the result will be prepared as per the order issued last year.

It has been said in this that on the basis of annual examination and evaluation, the report card will be made available to the students by the Principal of the school.

A meeting of the School Management Committee will also be organized on the day of the declaration of annual results. The evaluated answer sheets of the students will be shown to the students and guardians and report cards will also be provided at the same time.

—ANI