Status Of Centres Of Excellence Scheme ‘AYURSWASTHYA Yojana’

New Delhi (The Hawk): Currently, the Ministry of Ayush is running a Central Sector Scheme namely, AYURSWASTHYA Yojana with two components (i) AYUSH and Public Health (PHI) and (ii) Centre of Excellence (CoE) from the Financial Year 2021-22 by merging two erstwhile schemes of this Ministry namely (i) Central Sector Scheme of Grant-in-Aid for Promotion of AYUSH Intervention in Public Health Initiatives (PHI) and (ii) Central Sector Scheme for assistance to AYUSH organizations (Government / Non-Government Non-Profit) engaged in AYUSH Education/ Drug Development & Research / Clinical Research etc. for upgradation to Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Under the Centre of Excellence component of AYURSWASTHYA Yojana, financial assistance is provided to eligible individual organizations/institutes for establishing and upgrading their functions & facilities and/or for research & development activities in AYUSH. The objectives of the Centre of Excellence component of AYURSWASTHYA Yojana are as under: -

i. To support establishment of advanced/ specialized AYUSH medical health unit in reputed AYUSH and Allopathic institutions both in Government and Non-Government sector.

ii. To support creative and innovative proposals for establishment and upgradation of both functions and facilities of reputed institutions to strengthen competencies of AYUSH professionals in education technology, research & innovation and such other fields necessary for promotion of AYUSH at national as well as international level. iii. To support creative and innovative proposals for prestigious organizations which have well-established buildings and infrastructure, and wish to work for AYUSH systems to the level of Centre of Excellence.

The maximum admissible financial assistance under the Centre of Excellence component of AYURSWASTHYA Yojana, to an organization/institute is Rs.10.00 crores for maximum period of three years.

The projects are sanctioned and funds are released directly to the eligible individual organizations/institutes based on the merit of the proposals received from them, under the Centre of Excellence component of AYURSWASTHYA Yojana. There is no provision for State/UT-wise sanction/allocation of funds under the Centre of Excellence component of AYURSWASTHYA Yojana and under erstwhile Centre of Excellence scheme also.

The wider aspect of health care services i.e. preventive, promotive, curative and palliative health care services are provided by the grantee organizations/institutions under the erstwhile Centre of Excellence scheme and Centre of Excellence component of AYURSWASTHYA Yojana all over the country as per the objectives of the projects. These services are provided to the public including Economical Weaker Section of the society as per scheme guidelines. Special attentions are provided for quality improvement of these health care services also.

No organization/institute of Puducherry is supported under erstwhile Centre of Excellence scheme and Centre of Excellence component of AYURSWASTHYA Yojana. Further, no proposals were received under the Centre of Excellence component of AYURSWASTHYA Yojana from the UT of Puducherry.

Under Centre of Excellence component of AYURSWASTHYA Yojana, there is provision to support AYUSH institutions/organizations for their up-gradation to the level of Centre of Excellence.

Ministry of Ayush consider project proposals for up-gradation of AYUSH institutions, whenever received from the eligible organizations/institutes from all over the country including Puducherry, based on the merit of the proposal, as per the provisions of the Scheme guidelines and as per the availability of funds.

This information was given by Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.