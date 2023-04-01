State-run menstrual health programmes: Centre to SC

New Delhi: Because public health is a matter of state jurisdiction, the Centre has assured the Supreme Court that it is committed to expanding opportunities for females of reproductive age to practise good menstrual hygiene.

The Health Ministry said in an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court that it had conducted nationwide awareness and training programmes for girls and made all essential resources available to them.

It is argued that public health is a state obligation, and that it is up to individual states to provide for their citizens' healthcare needs. —Inputs from Agencies