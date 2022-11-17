Stalin delivers a Rs. 10 lakh solatium and a job letter to the footballer after visiting his home

Chennai (The Hawk): On Thursday, M.K. Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, paid a solatium of Rs. 10 lakh to the family of Priya, a teenage football player who died as a result of medical malpractice.

At their home in Vyasarpadi, he gave his word that the government would support her parents, Ravikumar and Usha Rani.

Additionally, the Chief Minister gave Priya's brother an appointment letter to work as a data entry operator.

Priya, a future football player and Queens College Bsc Physical Education student, tore a ligament and underwent a minor operation at the Periyar Nagar Government Peripheral hospital. After complications occurred in the area where the procedure was done, her right leg was amputated.

Her leg had to be amputated because there wasn't enough blood flow to the leg after an arthroscopic ligament repair procedure because a compression bandage was left in the wound for too long.

On Tuesday, November 15, she passed away at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) a week after the procedure due to multiple organ failure. The mistakes led to the suspension of two doctors.

A tenement allotment order was also presented by the Chief Minister to the Tamil Nadu Urban Housing Habitat Board in Chennai's Gowthamapuram neighbourhood.

