Stalin and EPS will attend the G20 planning meeting in Delhi

Chennai (The Hawk): M.K. Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, will travel to New Delhi early on Monday to attend the G20 preparation meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has organised.

The meeting starts at 5 o'clock.

Stalin would arrive back in Chennai by 11.30 p.m., according to the Chief Minister's office.

Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), the opposition leader in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and interim general secretary of the AIADMK, will also be present.

The PMO has made it clear that the parties cannot send representatives and that state party presidents must attend the meeting in their place. According to the Chief Minister's office, the preliminary meeting would discuss how the G20 will be held in India.

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, is also present at the conference and has informed the media that she is there in her capacity as the leader of the Trinamool Congress.

Anbumani Ramadoss, the state president of the PMK, is also most likely to attend the meeting.

(Inputs from Agencies)