Specially-abled woman raped by 65-yr-old in K’taka

Bengaluru News: In a horrific incident, a specially-abled woman was allegedly raped by a 65-year-old from Mangaluru city of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka on Tuesday.

The police have launched a hunt for the rapist who has disappeared after the incident.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Raja Bhat, a resident of Surinje. The complaint in this regard had been lodged with Mangaluru Womens' Police Station.

Police explained that the victim resided with her brother's family. When the victim's brother and her sister-in-law had gone out for work, the accused had entered the house and raped her.

The neighbours who observed something amiss informed the family members of the victim. After finding out that the accused raped the victim, a complaint was registered with Surathkal police station. Later, the case was transferred to the Women's Police Station.

Police said that the accused Raja Bhat is living alone in a rented house. After observing that the specially-abled woman is alone at home during day-time, he planned and committed the crime. He is absconding after a complaint was lodged against him. Investigation is on in the case. IANS