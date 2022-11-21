Special Lecture On Sikh Literature: Perspective And Prospective

Chandigarh (The Hawk): A special lecture entitled “Sikh Literature: Perspective and Prospective” was organized in the Department of Guru Nanak Sikh Studies, Panjab University Chandigarh. The main speaker was Prof. Dharam Singh, Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar. In his welcome address Prof Gurupal Singh, academic incharge of the department said that Sikh literature has a vast creative tradition throughout the time, starting from Guru Nanak. It is believed that Punjabi literature and Sikh literature meant to same and have no any distinction of any kind.

Prof. Dharam Singh said that Sikh literature is the core of Sikh Religion and Tradition. Sikh literature is a long history and very vast in its content, impact and significance. He said Sikh literature is comprehensive, multilingual, multicultural and absorbing in nature. He gave a glimpse of Indian knowledge tradition through his speech in the form proverbs, saying, idioms and phrases found in the multicultural, multilingual, multidisciplinary nature of Punjab and Punjabi Culture.

Many scholars, guests and students scholarly participated in the discussion. At the end of Talk, Dr. Gurpal Singh gave a vote of thanks.