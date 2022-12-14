Special Initiatives Being Taken Up Under NEP For Education Of The Girl Child

New Delhi (The Hawk): The National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 focuses on ‘Equitable and Inclusive Education’ which reverberates the idea that no child should be left behind in terms of educational opportunity because of their background and socio-cultural identities. It has taken into account the concerns of the Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Groups (SEDGs) which includes female and transgender individuals, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, minorities and other categories. In addition, NEP prescribes to approach gender as a cross-cutting priority to achieve gender equality in education with the partnership of states and local community organizations.

The objectives of NEP for equitable and quality education for girl children are being met through specific provisions under Samagra Shiksha 2.0 by allocating dedicated resources for Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Groups (SEDGs). Under Samagra Shiksha, various interventions have been targeted for providing quality education to girls, which include opening of schools in the neighbourhood to make access easier for girls, free uniform and text-books to girls up to class VIII, additional teachers and residential quarters for teachers in remote/hilly areas, appointment of additional teachers including women teachers, stipend to CWSN girls from class I to class XII , separate toilets for girls, teachers' sensitization programmes to promote girls participation, gender-sensitive teaching-learning materials including text books etc. In addition, to reduce gender gaps at all levels of school education, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), which are residential schools from class VI to XII for girls belonging to disadvantaged groups such as SC, ST, OBC, Minority and Below Poverty Line (BPL), are sanctioned in Educationally Backward Blocks. A total of 5646 KGBVs have been sanctioned in the country with the enrolment of 6.69 lakh girls. The task of up-gradation of the KGBVs was started in the year 2018-19 and till the year 2022-23, a total of 357 KGBVs have been approved for up-gradation to Type-II (class 6-10) and 2010 KGBVs have been approved for up-gradation to Type-III (class 6-12). A booklet on ‘2 years NEP, 2020 implementation’ on various initiatives undertaken by Ministry of Education for implementation of the NEP-2020 was released in November, 2022. It highlighted the efforts made by the Ministry for the implementation of NEP 2020 in a mission mode and accomplishment of some milestones with a view to transform the school education sector.

Moreover, a very successful social media campaign was run by the DoSEL in the months of December, 2021 and January, 2022 for creating awareness among masses regarding the numerous achievements and initiatives taken by the Department under the purview of NEP-2020. A campaign with theme #NEP2020InAction, was run on Twitter from Dec 1, 2021 onwards. It highlighted Ministry’s various schemes/initiatives including those targeted at the rural India.

Further, a series of teacher’s fest namely, “Shikshak Parv” has been organized for last three years to generate awareness about the implementation of NEP, 2020. A large number of teachers, principals, students, parents and stakeholders attended the Shikshak Parv’s inaugural conclave and subsequent webinars across the country. DoSEL has launched a 100 days Nation Wide Reading Campaign called ‘Padhe Bharat Badhe Bharat’ starting from 1st January 2022 so that each child learns to read with comprehension, in a joyful manner, as per the vision of NEP, 2020. Social media posts with #100DaysReadingCampaign have reached 76,14,646 people and #PadheBharat has reached 75,93,859 people. The information was given by the Minister of State for Education, Smt. Annpurna Devi in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.