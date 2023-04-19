Special Education of physically or mentally handicapped children.

Teaching physically or mentally disabled children using adapted and individualized methods.

Education of physically or mentally handicapped children through modified and individually focused methods and techniques of teaching. Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) defines Special Education as Specially designed instruction, at no cost to parents, to meet the unique needs of a child with a disability.

The second definition is more applicable in the U.S.A., the first one is a universal one because not everywhere facilities for special education are offered free of cost.

To elaborate and understand in detail: Special education is the education which meets the need of those children who are different from average children either mentally, physically and or socially. The children may suffer from emotional disturbance, mental retardation, deafness, dumbness, blindness and any other ailments which hamper the intellect growth of the individual. The teaching methods in special education schools also differ from standard schools and are more individual-oriented to adapt to the individual’s needs. Depending upon the condition of the individual, education policies and educational laws, the students may or may not be admitted to a standard academic school. There are separate schools or separate classrooms for students with special needs but some students with mild impairments are allowed in a regular school or classrooms for a limited or full period of time. As the students require more care and attention, special education is also referred to as ‘Special Needs Education’ or ‘Exceptional Children Education’. Just, like a standard school, special school teachers receive specialised education training from educational institutes skilled in this area. Special education schools have certain norms and infrastructure which facilitates the development of children with special needs. But all this wasn’t available earlier, there were very few schools and people were largely unaware of them. Nobody knew how to take care of them. That brings us to the origins of special education.

History of Special Education

Special education was not prevalent before mid-1500’s. People with disabilities were looked down upon. There was a certain amount of acceptance towards the physically handicapped but those with mental disabilities were largely avoided or considered unwanted. Between 27 BC-AD 476/1453, there were certain people who took care of handicapped and disabled people. Whether they were educated and returned to normalcy is unknown? During 5th and 15th Century (Middle Ages) the church provided care for the same but the modern methodology of special education was still amiss. The development of advanced special education is mentioned below:

Chronology

Major Developments

Mid 1500’s

Pedro Ponce de León, a Spanish Benedictine Monk was able to teach deaf children to speak, read and write Spanish. He had opened a school at San Salvador Monastery in Madrid for such individuals.

In 1620

Juan Pablo Bonet, a Spanish Priest developed the use of sign language to teach speech to the deaf. His system of signs and manual alphabet were depicted in his book titled Reducción de las Letras y arte para enseñar a hablar a los mudos in Madrid. It means ‘Summary of the letters and the art of teaching speech to the mute’. It was published in 1620. Bonet's system influenced American Sign Language, French Sign Language, Spanish Sign Language and others.

During 1640 and 1653.

John Bulwer, an English physician and philosopher wrote five works exploring the Body and human communication, particularly by the gesture. In his book ‘Chirologia: or the natural language of the hand (1644)’, he depicts ‘Hand Gestures’ for communication. He also proposed the education of deaf people through an academy mentioned in his works ‘Philocophus’ and ‘The Dumbe mans academia.’

During 1760’s

Charles-Michel, abbé de l’Epée, a French Philanthropic Educator established ‘The Institut National des Jeunes Aveugles’ in Paris during the 1760’s. It was a free public school for the deaf. He also developed the natural sign language in French.

Thomas Braidwood, a Scottish Writing Instructor established 'Braidwood's Academy for the Deaf and Dumb' in 1760 at Edinburgh. It was the first school for the Deaf in Britain.

During 1770’s

Samuel Heinicke, a German Advocate and Teacher established the first German public school for the education of the deaf in 1778 at Leipzig. He promoted the oral method (phonetic method) of teaching and reading.

During 1780’s

Valentin Haüy, a French Professor founded the first school for the blind in 1784. It was named as ‘Royal Institution for the Young Blind’ in Paris (now the National Institute for the Young Blind, INJA -Institution Nationale des Jeunes Aveugles.

Roch-Ambroise Cucurron Sicard, a French Abbot and Instructor of the deaf, developed the manual system, or silent method, of teaching people with hearing impairments. His works include - Eléments de grammaire générale (1799), Cours d'instruction d'un sourd-muet de naissance (1800) and Traité des signes pour l'instruction des sourds-muets (1808).

During 1800’s

Jean Marc Gaspard Itard, a French Physician made first attempt towards the instruction of mentally retarded children on scientific basis. In his book – Reports on the Savage of Aveyron (Rapports sur le sauvage de l’Aveyron -1807), he explained these attempted methods to train and educate an unsocialized 11-year-old boy who had been found in a forest in Aveyron, south of Paris. His other work includes Treatise on the Maladies of the Ear and of Hearing (Traité des maladies de l’oreille et de l’audition) which advocated the combination of sign and oral communication in the education of persons with hearing impairments.

Friedrich Moritz Hill, a German Deaf and Dumb Teacher developed the German System of teaching deaf and dumb during the mid-1800’s. His work includes ‘Teaching guide for deaf and dumb children of clergymen and teachers’ (1840), ‘The clergy and teachers in the service of the deaf’(1882) and ‘Full instructions for teaching deaf-mute children’ (1840).

Édouard Séguin, a French Physician and Educationist established the first private school in Paris around 1840. It was meant for the education of the mentally handicapped. In 1846, he published The Moral Treatment, Hygiene, and Education of Idiots and Other Backward Children (Traitement Moral, Hygiène, et Education des Idiots). This work is considered to be the earliest systematic textbook dealing with the special needs of children with mental disabilities.

During 1900’s

Maria Montessori, an Italian Physician and Educator developed effective teaching methods. Her methodology was named the Montessori Method. She opened ‘Casa dei Bambini’ (Children's House) on January 6, 1907. She taught normal children here and the success of Casa soon spread. Montessori education became international spreading all over the globe.

In 1975, USA passes an act - The Education for All Handicapped Children Act (EAHCA). It is also known as P.L. 94-142. In modern times this law is known as ‘Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA)’.

In the UK, during 1978, The Warnock Report and subsequently, the 1981 Education Act, radically changed the conceptualisation of special educational needs. It introduced the idea of special educational needs (SEN), “statements” of SEN, and an “integrative” - which later became known as “inclusive” - approach, based on common educational goals for all children regardless of their abilities or disabilities: namely independence, enjoyment, and understanding.

By the end of 1900’s, developed nations had created facilities for special education.

In 2001

The USA passes an act ‘No Child Left Behind’ according to which all students, including students with disabilities, will have to be to be proficient in math and reading by the year 2014.

In 2004

IDEA was reauthorized. There were several changes like - call for more accountability at the state and local levels. School districts were told to provide adequate instruction and intervention for students.

Today, there are many special education institutes throughout the world. Some of the countries which have special education institutes are – Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Greenland, Hungary, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Pakistan, Portugal, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and many more.

Philosophy of Special Education

Every educational institute has a philosophy towards achieving their objectives, so do the special education institutes. This philosophy forms the basis of course curriculum and requires the provision of providing a secure, caring and stimulating environment which stimulates emotional, intellectual, physical and social growth. Below are mentioned some of the essential philosophies that any special education institution should consider.

Each individual is unique, sociological and psychological techniques need to be varied to get the best out of them. At the same time, certain principles for instruction are important and universally applicable to most learning situations in the field of special education.

Varied individuals will have specific abilities and achievement levels. They will have individual goals apart from academic ones and teachers need to understand that the individual goals are also important. Teachers need to gauge both the goals and help in honing them and not ignore the individual ones.

The same opportunity for education, regardless of the state of disability.

Evaluate the student abilities and disabilities on a non-discriminate basis, keeping in mind the unique individual circumstance.

The needs of the special students can change overnight. It is important to understand and modify the education process in tandem with the possible fluctuating needs of each and every student.

Encourage social interaction between all students and develop teaching methods suited to such an environment.

Techniques and strategies may not show instantaneous results. Some will require modifications and refinements over a period of time to show results.

To provide, not only provide formal education to the students but also develop their intellectual abilities by improving their social, emotional and behavioural skills.

To remain motivated and passionate towards the welfare of special students through education, a strong mind, body and any tool which enhances the abilities.

Be educated and informed to utilize all tools available to create the best possible learning environment for each child and be motivated and passionate so that the teaching is meaningful, flexible and in tune with the student's educational needs.

Share your evaluations, insights and observations with parents, educators, special education teachers and other professionals involved in the field to facilitate a cooperative and beneficial learning environment.

Protect the confidentiality rights of special education students. Be respectful of their emotional needs and of their privacy.

To encourage and foster parental involvement by communicating them of the student’s performance, achievements, illness and whenever a disability requires individualized education.

To ascertain the overall growth and enable each individual to make full use of their potential towards achievement, individuality, independence and living a fulfilling life as much as possible. Vijay Garg / The Hawk