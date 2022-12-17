Soumitra Bose

Sonia power abs intact still inspite mammoth repeated "near no-holds-barred" battering to it (image + power) coupled with varieties of repertoire of "serious" scandals --- they stop short of 100% foolproof conclusions / evidences / proofs --- by the ruling BJP+NDA. Result: Sonia Gandhi automatically gaining the people's support en masse --- fully admitted so by the "behind the scene" officials; they otherwise are incognito, conspicuous cum inconspicuous as per the concerned scenarios' requirements --- in plethora, admit insiders. The current Sonia-power is self-evident in her leading the Opposition walk out of the Lok Sabha in the midst of "the Government's inability to stop Chinese's relentless aggression in Arunachal Pradesh, Leh-Ladakh, even, Uttarakhand frequently thereby letting China occupy many Indian lands easily there; the Government is silent to it etc, etc." Sonia's such charges provoked the Opposition "walk out of the Lok Sabha in protest", point out the Opposition in an assertive mood.

—The Hawk Features