Some retired judges and campaigners want the judiciary to oppose: Rijiju

New Delhi: On Saturday, India's minister of law, Kiren Rijiju, made the accusation that "a few retired judges and certain activists who are part of the anti-India gang" are attempting to turn the Indian court into an opposition party.

Repeating his earlier criticism, he said the collegium system used to choose judges was the "misadventure" of the Congress party.

The minister was speaking at the India Today Conclave, where Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud later defended the Collegium system, saying "not every system is perfect but this is the best system we have developed" and the "object was to protect the independence of the judiciary, which is a cardinal value".—Inputs from Agencies