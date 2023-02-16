Some prefer foreign news over Indian: Rijiju on BBC I-T survey

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju attacked the critics of the Income Tax survey at the BBC's headquarters, on thursday, claiming that certain people trust foreign news channels but not Indian investigative organisations.

Rijiju added, "Expectedly, the same eco-system got offended" after he shared an opinion post by former Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati, who contended that the outcry over the tax survey of BBC in India was unjustified. "These folks have faith in international news outlets but have no faith in Indian ones. Although they swear by the BBC, they refuse to believe Indian legal systems. If even one unfavourable ruling is made, they will resort to abusing the Supreme Court "He made a tweet.

His comments are timed with the showing of a BBC documentary about the Gujarat riots in 2002 and India, which has sparked a political debate. The authorities censored the documentary from being viewed on all social media sites.—Inputs from Agencies