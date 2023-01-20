Snowfall, rain in Joshimath and many other places in Uttarakhand

Dehradun / Gopeshwar: Snow and rain in different parts of Uttarakhand on Friday made it even colder, adding to the troubles of people from Joshimath who are living in temporary relief camps because of sinking land. Officials said that in addition to Joshimath, which is at a height of about 6,000 feet, snow fell in many famous places in the higher altitudes of Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts, such as Badrinath, Auli, Kedarnath, Hemkund Sahib, Nanda Devi National Park, and the Valley of Flowers.

The District Disaster Management office reported that snowfall had affected 47 villages in the Chamoli district, 19 of which were located in the Ghat sub-division, 13 in the Joshimath sub-division, 8 in the Gairsain sub-division, and 7 in the Chamoli sub-division. Dehradun residents awoke to drizzle on the same day that Mussoorie, a major tourist destination, saw its first snowfall of the season. It was foggy all throughout the state's plains, which included the districts of Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar.

According to reports, the high mountains are still seeing snowfall and the lowlands remain mostly cloudy. Dismantling of unsafe hotels and houses in Joshimath has been temporarily halted due to bad weather, Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said. Following land subsidence, as many as 849 homes in Joshimath have developed cracks, and 258 residents have been relocated to temporary relief centres, according to officials.—Inputs from Agencies