Snow Leopard Spotted In Uttarakhand's Darma Valley For The First Time

Pithoragarh: A snow leopard has been sighted for the first time at a height of about 11,120 feet in the Darma valley in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district.

A team of explorers in search of high-Himalayan fauna has spotted a solitary animal of this elusive species in a snowy terrain above Dar village on February 6, Pithoragarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Mohan Dagare said on Thursday.

The explorers have captured the snow leopard in their camera from a distance of about 20 metres, he added. This is the first time that a snow leopard has been found in these altitudes, Mr. Dagare said. —PTI