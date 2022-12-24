Snake-bitten K'taka boy dies due to ambulance wait

Hassan, Karnataka (The Hawk): After being bitten by a snake in this district, a five-year-old kid died as a result of the ambulance's late arrival, according to sources on Saturday.

Rohan, a native of the Doddakalluru village close to Sakleshpur taluk, has been identified as the deceased youngster. The townspeople and the victim's relatives have criticised the authorities for the ambulance's tardy arrival, which caused a delay that led to the death.

Police claim that Rohan was bitten by a snake while on the grounds of an Anganwadi (government preschool). The physicians at the close-by Hettur government hospital directed his father to Sakleshpur town hospital and instructed him to wait for the ambulance after his father took him there on his bike.

The child had passed out while waiting for the paramedics. The boy was being transported by the parents in an attempt to take him to Sakleshpur's taluk hospital.

The youngster was transferred from the automobile to the ambulance after it arrived in the middle of the road. When the parents arrived at Sakleshpur Taluk Hospital, they were instructed to transport the boy to the Hassan District Hospital.

Despite receiving care, the boy passed away at the hospital.

Angry villagers said that the fatality was caused by a lack of ambulance service.

A case investigation is currently underway.

