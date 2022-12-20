Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Smriti Fumes, Rahul Walks. He has to complete 3,700-km in first leg of his Bharat Jodo Padayatra i.e., "many, many miles to cross / complete --- 2nd, 3rd leg of his countrywide padayatra are still to take place ---before he can even think of "anything else"; not so, so with Amethi MP Smriti Zubin Irani, minister proven --- firebrand sure in her own right --- as she is vociferously challenging "Rahul Baba" to enter Amethi and contest from there; she stops short of saying "dare he not or else...". It has become joke / comic / bufoonry / even, "double entendre aplenty" in the ongoing session. Amused entities laughingly ask in light banter that how come "SmritiJi is 'turbulent' considering she regularly constructively nurses Amethi, its electorate, and, according to her own numerous admissions are mighty contented with her impressive MP-works in 'samoocha' (entire) Amethi". And its true as well, admit insiders, as "sampoorna Amethi-baasee literally swear by her, her tremendous all round works in Amethi. They thus want Irani only and none else". But "UP Congress leader for all seasons always brusquely calling the spade the spade whatever the situations be whether in favour or not" Ajay Rai "Lallu" differs as he vociferously says / demands "Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, Amethi wants Rahul Gandhi righta-way". And to that, Smriti Irani reacts loudly challenging "Rahul to come to Amethi"...To that, what says Sigmund Freud, eh?!?