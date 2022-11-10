Small island states demand India and China contribute for a climate fund

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to reports, small island nations at the UN COP27 meeting have called for highly polluting countries like China and India to contribute to a climate compensation fund to aid states in rebuilding following disasters brought on by climate change.

Gaston Browne, the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, made these remarks on Tuesday during the summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

According to media reports, Browne's remarks mark the first time that China and India have been grouped together as significant emitters by small island states.

On the eve of the summit, Browne addressed the media on behalf of the Association of Small Island States (AOSIS) negotiating group. He said that while China and India are both developing economies, they still have a duty to contribute to a fund for climate reparations.

According to additional sources, conference attendees decided to add the subject of loss and damage on the official agenda for the first time in the history of global climate negotiations.

According to sources, Browne said, "We all know that the People's Republic of China and India are huge polluters, and the polluter must pay. I don't believe that any nation has a free pass, and I say this without malice.

The term "loss and damage" refers to expenses previously incurred as a result of weather extremes or impacts brought on by climate change, such as rising sea levels.

(Inputs from Agencies)