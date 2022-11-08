Skyroot Aerospace will be the first private rocket manufacturer to launch a rocket

Chennai (The Hawk): According to Skyroot Aerospace, an Indian private rocket manufacturer, the Vikram-S would launch three cargoes between November 12 and November 16 from ISRO's Sriharikota rocket port.

"The Vikram-S rocket is a single-stage sub-orbital launch vehicle that will be used to launch three client payloads to test and validate most of the Vikram series of space launch vehicle's technology. For the launch, we are utilising the top-notch launch infrastructure at ISRO's spaceport in Sriharikota "said Naga Bharath Daka, Skyroot Aerospace's COO and co-founder.

The mission's name, Prarambh, which means "the beginning" and denotes a new era for the private space industry, was chosen by the Hyderabad-based rocket start-up.

According to Skyroot Aerospace, the first mission of the business was unveiled on November 7, 2022 in Bengaluru by Dr. S. Somanath, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), following technical launch permission from the space regulatory body IN-SPACe.

Authorities have given notice of a launch window between November 12 and 16; the precise date will be determined by the weather, according to a statement from Skyroot Aerospace.

Skyroot Aerospace will launch a rocket into orbit for the first time with its first mission, making it the first commercial space firm in India. This will usher in a new era for the space industry, which was just recently opened up to allow for private sector participation.

According to Pawan Kumar Chandana, CEO and Co-Founder, "We could construct and get our Vikram-S rocket mission-ready in such a short time solely because of the crucial help we received from ISRO and IN-SPACe, and the technology talent that we innately possess."

The name "Vikram" is given to Skyroot Aerospace's launch vehicles in honour of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the eminent scientist who founded the Indian Space Program.

The customers whose satellites the rocket will be carrying have not yet been identified by Skyroot Aerospace.

Chandana informed IANS that the insurance for the rocket has been taken care of when questioned about it, but he declined to provide further information.

(Inputs from Agencies)