Six swimmers attempt Guinness record from Mumbai to Goa

Panaji (The Hawk): After swimming for 113 hours in the Arabian Sea as part of their 1,100 km relay swim from Mumbai to Goa and back to Mumbai to set a new Guinness record, six swimmers arrived in Goa on Thursday morning.

The Vasai-Virar Open Water Sea Swimming Foundation organised the exceptional sporting occasion under the guidance of the Para Swimming Federation of India.

According to Madan Rai, an Indian Navy senior sailor and event coach, they arrived in Goa with 23 crew members after successfully navigating all of the sea's difficulties.

According to him, swimming time was initially decreased to 5 and 4 hours from one person swimming for 6 hours. According to the circumstances and challenges, we cut the time, he stated.

He claimed that five people were resting while one person was swimming.

Sampala Shelar, 21, from Pune, Jiya Rai, 14, from Colaba, Mumbai, Kartik Gugle, 21, and Rakesh Kadam, 26, from Vasai, Raj Patil, 17, from Uran, and Dhruven Naik, 17, from Santacruz, Mumbai, make up the six swimmers' team. The newest and only female player on this team is Jiya Rai.

On December 17, the girl and three other teenagers dove into the Arabian Sea from the Gateway of India for the world's longest relay swim of 1,100 kilometres.

The swimmers, according to Rai, travelled by a number of quaint and attractive coastal communities before arriving in Goa, including Kanhoji Angre (Khanderi) Island, Revdanda, Kashid, Dighi, Shrivardhan Bay, Dabhol, Bhudal, Jaigarh, Ganpatipule, Ratnagiri, Vijaydurg, and Malvan.

"The attempt will be listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the World's Longest Open Water Sea Swimming Relay upon successful completion of the swim. According to the Guinness Book, a team named SeaHawks set the previous record of 1031 kilometres "stated Madan Rai.

He claimed that there were several difficulties for swimmers in the Arabian Sea, including the ongoing danger of jellyfish bites, which can render a victim unconscious for hours, and other large or enormous fish or aquatic organisms that could hurt swimmers.

They are accompanied by a supply ship, four more safety boats for swimmers, lifeguards, and physicians.

The event is supported by the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Mumbai Port Trust, and Goa government, according to Rai.

The swimming squad will return to complete its task.

(Inputs from Agencies)