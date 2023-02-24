Sitharaman seeks multilateral coordination to tackle debt vulnerabilities

Bengaluru: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that many developing countries need to work together to deal with their growing debt problems. She also welcomed the G20 nation's support in building a coordinated global policy on cryptocurrencies.

Sitharaman also posed the question of how the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank can be improved so that they can continue to work towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and ending extreme poverty in the world.

The minister's comments came during the first session of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) conference on international financial architecture, sustainable financing, and infrastructure.—Inputs from Agencies