Sisters in J'khand died from burn injuries after slipping into a hot rice residue tub

Ranchi (The Hawk): In the Tarhasi block of the Palamu district of Jharkhand, a government middle school, two sisters who were burnt to death after falling into a hot water pool.

Both victims were admitted to RIMS, Ranchi for treatment; they were both the daughters of a villager from the area named Parmeshwar Sahu. Beauty Kumari, the younger sister, passed tragically from her wounds late on Tuesday night, and Shibu, the older sister, died on Wednesday morning.

Sources claim that after the midday meal was prepared at Chhechani Middle School of Sellari Panchayat, which is close to an Anganwadi centre, hot water (maad) of rice was kept in an open tub.

The event happened on November 24 when the victims, who attended the centre, were playing when they strayed close to the schoolyard and fell into the tub.

Due to their critical condition, they were first admitted to MRMCH in Medininagar and then transferred to RIMS.

The district administration contributed Rs 50,000 toward their medical care.

After the event, Principal Uma Devi and the school's Secretary were fired, and a show-cause notice was issued by Block Education Extension Officer Parmeshwar Sahu.

The cooks, Kalo Devi and Savita Devi, as well as Shobha Devi, the organiser for the mid-day meal, have been removed of their responsibilities.

An initial investigation found that the school administration's negligence was to blame for the occurrence.

