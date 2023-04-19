Show-cause notices to 12 schools for forcing parents to buy books, uniforms from specific vendors: Atishi

New Delhi: Education Minister Atishi announced on Wednesday that the Delhi government has issued show-cause notices to a dozen private schools and ordered a probe into another six for allegedly pressuring parents to purchase costly books and uniforms from specific suppliers.

Despite the Directorate of Education's (DoE) explicit standards on books and uniforms, the Delhi government claims that it has received complaints about numerous schools pressuring parents to buy pricey books and uniforms from specific vendors.

Atishi said the directorate is also looking into the matter and will take measures against the schools that break DoE rules.—Inputs from Agencies