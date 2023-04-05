Shoolini University Signs MoU With IIT Mandi

Solan (The Hawk): A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Shoolini University and the Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, to promote and support academics and research in higher educational institutions.

The MoU was inked by Prof. Atul Khosla, Vice Chancellor of Shoolini University, and Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director of IIT Mandi. Prof. Atul Khosla stated on this occasion that this initiative will benefit students, research scholars, and faculty members from both institutions through student-faculty exchange initiatives. Prof. Khosla further said that the MoU between the two institutions is the result of the efforts of Prof. P. K. Khosla, Chancellor of Shoolini University, and Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director of IIT Mandi.

Prof. Virendar Rihani, Dean of Engineering, Shoolini University, said that various activities will be undertaken within the ambit of the MoU, such as exchange visits of faculty and staff for the purpose of research, teaching, and consultancy, with prior approval from both the institutions, for a duration of up to one year, and joint supervision of postgraduate and Ph.D. students as per the norms of both the institutions. The permissible exchange of scientific information will take place for academic purposes. The utilisation of facilities at special usage charges shall be applicable for the students. Training for the students on facilities at both institutions shall be imparted subject to the availability of the resources, and joint events such as seminars, workshops, conferences, and training programmes will take place at both institutions.

Prof. Rihani along with Dr. Pankaj Vaidya and Dr. Bhaskar Goel, Heads of the Schools under the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, expressed his gratitude to the management of both the organisations for supporting MoU initiative. He specially thanked Prof. Venkatan Krishnan, Dean SRIC, IIT Mandi (former) and Mr. Vishal Anand Pro-Chancellor for their support.