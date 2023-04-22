Shoolini University Celebrates World Earth Day

Shimla (The Hawk): Shoolini University celebrated World Earth Day with week-long events aimed at promoting environmental awareness and sustainability. The event, which started from April 16, included a wide range of activities such as awareness sessions, tree plantation drives, quiz competitions, community visits, banner and poster painting competitions.

A fair organised in the campus featured various sustainable stalls set up by students, and organisations like Earth Just and Goonj supported the event. The university's faculty, staff, and students actively participated in the celebrations and pledged to take care of the environment and promote sustainability.

"It is essential to create awareness about the impact of human activities on the environment and take steps towards sustainability. We are delighted to see the enthusiasm and commitment shown by our students towards this cause”, said Chancellor Prof. P.K. Khosla.

Dean Student Welfare, Mrs. Poonam Nanda emphasised the importance of sustainability and the need to reduce, reuse, and recycle. The week-long celebrations culminated in a Sustainability Fair, where the Chancellor of the university, Mr. PK Khosla, and the renowned theatre actress Juhi Babbar Soni, visited and commended the efforts of the students. The events provided a platform for students to showcase their creativity and knowledge on sustainability which will inspire them to become responsible global citizens.