Shoolini Univ Shines In Scimago Global Rankings 2023

Shimla (The Hawk): Shoolini University has been ranked first in the country in Chemistry, Physics and Astronomy and third in Environmental Science and Mechanical Engineering in the Scimago Global Rankings 2023.

The university has also secured the 7th rank in the category of research across the country, a significant improvement from its previous rank of 21.

Among other subjects it has been ranked 12th in Engineering, 15th in Energy, 39th in Plant Science, 41st in Food Science, 61st in Agriculture and Biological Science, and 69th in Pharmacology, Toxicology, and Pharmaceutics. In addition, the university has a global ranking of 1561 out of 4533 top higher education institutions worldwide.

Chancellor Prof. P K Khosla congratulated all of the faculty, staff, and students for the ranking achievements. He further said that the University would continue to focus on research and quality education.

Pro Chancellor Shoolini University Mr. Vishal Anand said these achievements reflect the university's multidisciplinary research approach and commitment to making significant contributions in a wide range of disciplines.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla said the University's consistent improvement in rankings was an indication that "we are on the right track" and would work harder to improve in the years ahead.

The Scimago Institutions Rankings are a globally recognised ranking of scientific institutions, published by SCImago Laboratories in collaboration with Elsevier. The indicators used in the ranking are divided into three distinct groups that aim to reflect the scientific, economic, and social characteristics of institutions. The research component, which accounts for 50% of the overall weightage, evaluates institutions based on their research performance, productivity, scientific leadership, high-quality publications, international collaboration, and other related factors. The innovation component, which comprises 30% of the weightage, assesses an institution's performance based on the number of patents filed and the number of patents that cite the institution's research. The third component, which accounts for 20% of the weight, measures the societal impact of institutions.