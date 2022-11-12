Shiv Sena (UBT) seems unaffected by MP's switch to Shinde's camp

Mumbai (The Hawk): Gajanan Kirtikar, a staunch member of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and an MP, abruptly defected to the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde five months after the original Shiv Sena split vertically.

Amol G. Kirtikar, however, has chosen to stay with the Sena (UBT) rather than join his father at the BSS.

Sena (UBT) swiftly expelled Kirtikar, 79, after he defected to the BSS, making him the 13th party MP to do so, after the news broke late on Friday. Kirtikar had been a loyal assistant of Uddhav Thackeray and the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, "Kirtikar's exit will not make any impact to the party," indicating that the party is not fazed by the news.

With his five terms as an MLA, two terms as an MP, and two terms as a minister, as well as other high-ranking positions inside the Shiv Senaa, "he took all benefits from the party." Why, given his advanced age and level of experience, did he suddenly switch camps? His son Amol is a seasoned and committed activist on our side who tried to talk sense into his dad but failed, as Raut put it.

Chief Minister Shinde, in welcoming Kirtikar to the party, praised his work as a loyal supporter of Balasaheb Thackeray and said Kirtikar had joined BSS "unconditionally" to serve the state.

Kirtikar's position has been the subject of much curiosity since the insurrection led by Shinde in early-June, but he remained a member of the Sena (UBT) until nearly five months later, when he defected to the BSS.

No need to label it as a tragedy. At some point, he will have to run for re-election, and voters can decide then. "But by tomorrow, he will be forgotten," Raut asserted.

Kirtikar has represented the Mumbai North-West constituency in the House of Representatives since 2014. He was previously the President of the influential Sthaniya Lokadhikar Samiti, which advocated for giving local Maharashtrian youth hiring priority.

