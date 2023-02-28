Shinde tells Assembly that Maharashtra wants to resolve Karnataka boundary dispute quickly

Mumbai: The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, informed the legislative Assembly on Tuesday that his administration would not allow any injustice to happen to people living in Marathi-speaking portions of Karnataka, and he underlined that he was eager to resolve the long-simmering border conflict with the neighbouring state at the earliest possible opportunity.

Senior counsel and ex-Solicitor General of India Harish Salve has reportedly accepted to represent the state in the Supreme Court case involving the decades-old boundary dispute with Karnataka.

The state was eager to resolve the boundary dispute as soon as possible, Shinde said in a statement to the Lower House. Noted barrister Harish Salve was asked by the state government to represent Maharashtra in the Supreme Court case that is currently being heard, and he has consented to do so.—Inputs from agencies